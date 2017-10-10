ECU Police & GPD take questions for Community Policing Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville hosted an event for people to hear from ECU’s new police chief.

After the events at Texas Tech, there was a renewed focus on university police and the students they protect.

Several people expressed concerns over general safety and active shooter situations.

The meeting had lower attendance that organizers expected partly because ECU students are on fall break. Those who attended were able to talk to leaders in both the ECU and Greenville departments.

ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell has been on the job for nearly a month and said the jurisdiction expansion helps students and the community alike.

Barnwell said it’s designed to allow ECU police to have access to areas students like to go, such as Uptown.

Safety was another talking point for the event.

Barnwell said the thought of an event like at Texas Tech never leaves their minds.

Chief Barnwell said, “There’s no such thing as a routine call or a routine situation that you handle. It can happen at anywhere, anytime, so we’re very vigilant in maintaining mindset and awareness of the opportunities of that nature occurring even here in Greenville.”

Barnwell said if something like that were to occur on campus the shared network of resources between GPD and ECU police will only help.

 

