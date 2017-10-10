Counties in eastern N.C. hold municipal elections

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Election season has begun in North Carolina.

Two counties in eastern North Carolina, Craven and Carteret, are holding local elections on Tuesday.

The New Bern elections will decide their next mayor and the aldermen of all 6 wards.

Candidates for New Bern Mayor include: Lee Bettis, Dana Outlaw, and Ernest Williams.

Candidates for New Bern Alderman Ward 1 include: Sabrina Bengel, Dallas Blackiston, Tony Bonnici, and Anne Schout.

The candidate for New Bern Alderman Ward 2 is Jameesha Harris, running unopposed.

The candidate for New Bern Alderman Ward 3 is Robert Aster, running unopposed.

Candidates for New Bern Alderman Ward 4 include: Johnnie Kinsey, Kandi Midgette-Ward, and Steven Strickland.

Candidates for New Bern Alderman Ward 5 include: Barbara Best and Bernard White.

The candidate for New Bern Alderman Ward 6 is Jeffrey Odham, running unopposed.

The following polling locations will be open 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for voting on Election Day in Craven County on Tuesday:

N1 George Street: Craven County Senior Services

N2 Fort Totten: Twin Rivers YMCA

N3 Grover C. Fields: Grover C. Fields Middle School

N4 H.J. MacDonald: H.J. MacDonald Middle School

N5 Glenburnie: National Guard Armory

N6 West New Bern: West New Bern Recreation Center

#04 Rhems: Rhems Fire Department

#06 Clarks: West of New Bern Fire Department

#23 Grantham 2B: New Song Church

#03 Trent Woods: City of New Bern voters go to N2 – Twin Rivers YMCA

#11 Bridgeton: City of New Bern voters go to N1 – Craven County Senior Center

#16 Grantham 1A & #21 Brices Creek: City of New Bern voters go to #23 – New Song Church

Absentee ballots are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on the day before Election Day.

For more information, please contact Craven County Board of Elections at (252) 636-6610.

The town in Atlantic Beach in Carteret County is holding elections for their next mayor and five Town Council seats.

The candidate for Atlantic Beach Mayor is A.B. Trace Cooper III, running unopposed.

Candidates for Atlantic Beach Town Council include: Harry Archer, Rich Johnson, Danny Navey, Richard Warren Porter, Jr., and Austin Waters.

The following polling locations will be open 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for voting on Election Day in Carteret County on Tuesday:

Atlantic Beach Town Hall

Absentee ballots are due at the Board of Elections Office by 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Carteret County Board of Elections at (252) 728-6460.