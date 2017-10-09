Troopers respond to 2 accidents on Frog Level Rd. in Greenville

By Published: Updated:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Troopers responded to two separate car accidents on Frog Level Road Monday.

Around 1:45 p.m., the driver of an Equinox entered the intersection of Forelands and Frog Level road after failing to stop at the stop sign, troopers said.. The Equinox was struck by a trailer truck, and the driver of the Equinox was transported with minor injuries.

Troopers then responded to a vehicle accident down the road after a wrecker hit a tractor-trailer hauling bricks. No injuries were reported. Troopers say the accident happened at 2:02 p.m.  at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Bryson Drive- across from Meadow Woods.

