Troopers: 2 adults and 3 kids injured in morning accident in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A morning two car accident in Pitt County sends two adults and three children to the hospital.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 8:30a.m. Monday on N.C. 903 South near Frog Level Road.

Troopers tell 9 On Your Side a black SUV was traveling south when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming SUV head on. Highway Patrol says both cars then spun out of control. Troopers say the SUV hit also struck a tree.

The Highway Patrol says it appears the SUV that crossed the center lane was carrying three children and an adult, while the other car had one person inside at the time of the accident.

Troopers say all five people were transported to the hospital. NC Highway Patrol says there were some significant injuries in the accident.

Highway Patrol says the road was blocked off for about and hour and half while crews worked to clear debris from the road. The road was reopened around 11a.m.

The accident is still under investigation.