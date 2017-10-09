Town of Vanceboro mourns the loss of Alderman Richard Bowers

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Vanceboro is mourning the loss of one of its aldermen, Richard Bowers.

According to his obituary, the 75-year-old passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 7th.

The Town of Vanceboro says Bowers had served on the Board of Aldermen since 1982. His last three terms Bowers was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem.

Bowers graduated from ECU in 1980 and served as an educator in Lenoir and Craven Counties. He retired in 1996 as the principal of Farm Life Elementary School.

According to the Town of Vanceboro, Bowers also served on the Board of Directors for the Vanceboro Volunteer Fire Department and Vanceboro Library. He was also a active member of Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3p.m. on October 11th at the Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church in Vanceboro.