Police investigate break-in at bike shop in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating a break-in and robbery at a bike shop.

According to a Facebook post it happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning at the Atomic Cycles Bicycle Shop.

The shop says someone smashed a couple of the glass storefront windows. The shop also says a bike was stolen during the incident. According Atomic Cycles Bicycle Shop the suspect then dumped the bike in the Trent River.

WNCT has a call into New Bern Police to find out if any arrests have been made.