Police investigate break-in at bike shop in New Bern

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating a break-in and robbery at a bike shop.

According to a Facebook post it happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning at the Atomic Cycles Bicycle Shop.

The shop says someone smashed a couple of the glass storefront windows. The shop also says a bike was stolen during the incident. According Atomic Cycles Bicycle Shop the suspect then dumped the bike in the Trent River.

WNCT has a call into New Bern Police to find out if any arrests have been made.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s