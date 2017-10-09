New Bern couple faces felony breaking and entering charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in Craven County on Wednesday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Luferry Road in reference to the breaking and entering.

After further investigation, the Sheriff Department charged New Bern residents Thomas Long and Amy Hott with felony breaking and entering, felony of possession of burglary tools, and felony attempted larceny.

Long was being held in the Craven County Jail under a $25,000 bond and Hott was held on a $15,000 bond.

The first court appearance for the couple was being held Monday at the Craven County Courthouse.