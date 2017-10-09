New Bern couple faces felony breaking and entering charges

WNCT Staff Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in Craven County on Wednesday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Luferry Road in reference to the breaking and entering.

After further investigation, the Sheriff Department charged New Bern residents Thomas Long and Amy Hott with felony breaking and entering, felony of possession of burglary tools, and felony attempted larceny.

Long was being held in the Craven County Jail under a $25,000 bond and Hott was held on a $15,000 bond.

The first court appearance for the couple was being held Monday at the Craven County Courthouse.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s