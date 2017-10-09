Man armed with stick arrested after robbing Speedway

By Published:

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Farmville Police have arrested a man they said robbed at Speedway armed with a stick.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. Monday in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, the clerk advised them that a black male holding a stick had robbed her.

The clerk said the man had threatened to strike her with the stick if she didn’t hand over money.

The suspect, who wasn’t wearing a mask, then fled the store on foot. A witness recognized the suspect.

A short time later, Farmville Police arrested Jerome Moye and arrested him for armed robbery. Moye was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and placed under a $300,000 bond.

