Kinston Police investigating two shootings, one armed robbery over the weekend

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating two shootings and an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

At 3:16 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery call at 208 East Caswell St. in Kinston. Upon arrival, the victim, James Kornegay, told officers a black male had approached him and held him up at gunpoint.

Kornegay told officers the suspect demanded that he take off his pants and give them to him. The suspect then fled with the victim’s pants, which had his wallet in them. A short time later, Kornegay’s pants and wallet, which was missing some cash, was returned to him.

On Sunday, officers responded to a shots fired call at 406 West Lenoir Ave. around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found multiple rounds that had struck a residence.

A vehicle nearby was also struck by gunfire.

An hour later, officers who were investigating the shots fired call were approached by 17-year-old Rahmel Zyquan Gray, who told them he had been shot in the leg on the 900 block of West Lenoir Ave. while walking.

Gray was transported to UNC Lenoir where he was treated and released.

Officers then arrested Gray for felony probation violation. He was placed in the Lenoir County jail under a $15,000 bond.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.