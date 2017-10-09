Greenville to unveil ‘Mayor’s Community Policing Week’

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Greenville Mayor Kandie Smith is proclaiming October 9-13 to be the Mayor’s Community Policing Week in Greenville, an initiative aimed at highlighting some of the collaborative programs and policing practices in the city.

The week will include a resolution by the mayor, public meetings, awards, an overview of what to do in an active shooter situation, and more. Mayor Smith said the purpose of the week is to promote practices designed to advance public safety, strengthen police-community relations, and foster mutual trust and respect between law enforcement and citizens.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Monday, October 9 Resolution: Citation in Lieu of Arrest
6:00 PM
City Council Chambers, 200 W. Fifth Street

Tuesday, October 10 Police Athletic League Open House
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
South Greenville Gym, 851 Howell Street
Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash Street

Police Community Relations Committee Meeting
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
ECU Willis Building, 300 E. 1st Street

Wednesday, October 11
Media Event: Walk the Beat with New Neighborhood Officers
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Media will be notified of location.

Thursday, October 12
Caught in the Act of Kindness: Community Policing Officer Recognition
6:00 PM
City Council Chambers, 200 W. Fifth Street

Friday, October 13
What to Do in an Active Shooter Situation
6:00 PM
Covenant Church, 4005 Corey Road

