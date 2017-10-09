Greenville police make arrest in off-campus fight caught on social media

Related Coverage Greenville police chief: ECU student not run over by car after fight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has made an arrest in an off-campus fight in September that was caught on video that sparked concerns on social media.

In the video, Dasir King, an ECU student, was knocked unconscious with a hit from behind. Then, a Mustang appears close to running King over after he was knocked out.

Greenville police said Rashod Ballentine, of Durham, was the person who knocked out King.

Greenville Police arrested Ballentine on Wednesday and charged him with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. He is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.

Police also identified the driver of the Mustang, who police said was not involved in the party or the fight but was trying to drive through the area and didn’t see King until a Good Samaritan got in front of the car. Police said the driver has cooperated and will not face charges.

Police say all parties identified in the social media videos have been identified and have said they don’t wish to press charges.