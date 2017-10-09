Greenville City Council meeting Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a city council meeting happening later Monday in Greenville.

A new system to monitor traffic patterns is on the schedule.

Another week means another set of city council meetings.

This week, city council will be talking about a few things happening in Greenville.

One of them is discussing the purchase of a new traffic monitoring system.

It’s part of the city’s resurfacing program.

Traffic signal detection and data collection equipment is being updated throughout the city.

The proposed system will be Gridsmart and is a sole source item.

The equipment is to be installed at 13 intersections at a total cost of almost 240 thousand dollars.

Other items on the agenda include East Carolina University wanting to close a portion of Forbes Street from Tenth Street to Ninth Street.

Also, there is a vote to approve a renewed lease in the Willis Building for the support for entrepreneurial and economic development program.

The meeting will take place at city hall starting at 7 o’clock later tonight.

