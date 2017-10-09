Georgia team studying currents of N Carolina’s Outer Banks

SALVO, N.C. (AP) — A four-year project examining currents flowing off the Outer Banks could help with issues ranging from search and rescue to the best time for fishing.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia reports the University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography is working on the project, which studies the relationship between the continental shelf and deep ocean.

Skidaway spokesman Michael Sullivan says the National Science Foundation awarded a $5 million grant to fund the effort called Processes driving Exchange At Cape Hatteras. Preliminary work began last year.

Team leader Dana Savidge says researchers chose Hatteras Island because two deep-ocean currents collide there.

The team is using a variety of instruments to transmit and receive electronic signals that measure surface and deep currents, wave action, salinity, winds and temperature, among other things.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com