Deputies: 4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills grandfather in Pasquotank Co.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after his four-year-old grandchild accidentally shot him.

It happened around 2:20 Monday afternoon near the Perquimans County line.

Investigators say they received a call regarding a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived they learned Danny Patrick and his four-year-old grandson were shooting a rifle off of South Desert Road. Deputies say it appears the 57-year-old was hit when the four-year-old accidentally discharged the rifle. Investigators say Patrick died on the scene.

 

