First Alert Forecast: Warm, muggy and unsettled start to work week

SUMMARY: Rain chances increase through the next few days but sunshine and comfortable temperatures are back by late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers passing this morning. It is warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOONMostly cloudy with showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the lower to mid 80s. Wind are breezy, out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm, muggy and breezy tonight with a few passing showers. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A slow moving cold front will bring showers and storms to ENC Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday. Showers could evening linger into the day on Thursday and Friday depending on how slow the front moves off the coast. We will see a slight dip in temps by the time we reach Friday.

TROPICS: Nate will continue to race northeast but stay west of the Appalachians and well west of ENC with no impacts here. For the latest, click here.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
8am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
76° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
10am
Tue
77° F
precip:
50%
11am
Tue
80° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
80%
3pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
80%
10pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
60%
12am
Wed
74° F
precip:
50%
1am
Wed
73° F
precip:
40%
2am
Wed
73° F
precip:
50%
3am
Wed
73° F
precip:
50%
4am
Wed
73° F
precip:
50%
5am
Wed
73° F
precip:
40%
