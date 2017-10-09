First Alert Forecast: Warm, muggy and unsettled start to work week

SUMMARY: Rain chances increase through the next few days but sunshine and comfortable temperatures are back by late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers passing this morning. It is warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the lower to mid 80s. Wind are breezy, out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm, muggy and breezy tonight with a few passing showers. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will bring showers and storms to ENC Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday. Showers could evening linger into the day on Thursday and Friday depending on how slow the front moves off the coast. We will see a slight dip in temps by the time we reach Friday.

TROPICS: Nate will continue to race northeast but stay west of the Appalachians and well west of ENC with no impacts here. For the latest, click here.

