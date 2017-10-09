Firefighter killed clearing storm debris in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter clearing debris after storms associated with Tropical Storm Nate died when he was hit by a car in western North Carolina.

The Triple Community Fire Department says firefighters were called to U.S. Highway 70 in Morganton shortly before midnight Sunday when 40-year-old Jason Keith Hensley was struck. The fire department said Hensley was wearing reflective gear.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Randall Stewart has been charged with driving while impaired and several other traffic and drug charges. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

More than 10,000 customers were without electricity. Duke Energy reported the outages were worst on Monday in Polk and Macon counties.

The National Weather Service was working Monday to confirm whether damage was caused by tornadoes.