Corrections employee charged with having relationship with an inmate

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has charged a corrections employee with having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a violation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act on October 6th. As a result of the investigation, deputies discovered an employee with Enterprise Corrections had been having a relationship with an inmate.

Deputies identified the employee as Brenda Moore of Enfield. The 41-year-old was charged with 12 counts of Sexual Acts by Government/Prison Employee.

Moore was arrested and given a $75,000 bond.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 15th.