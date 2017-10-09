Charges dropped against fmr. Washington Co. superintendent

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) – Criminal charges in North Carolina have been dropped against the superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District in Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that charges against Joseph Davis were dismissed Monday. Davis was placed on paid leave of absence by the Ferguson-Florissant school board after his arrest in August. The district plans a news conference on Tuesday to discuss if he will be reinstated.

Davis was accused of using a credit card from his former district, Washington County Schools in North Carolina, to secure a hotel room for $98.41 and a rental car for $41.17 in a January trip in Philadelphia.

Davis’ attorney says he accidentally selected payment information for the card he had returned when he left the district in 2015. Davis will reimburse the Washington County district.

