Bad Daddy’s opens; shopping center looks to rebound from construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More businesses are popping up hoping to attract bigger crowds and boost the local economy in eastern North Carolina.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar opened on Monday in Greenville.

The restaurant is the latest addition to the Greenville Square shopping center, and the restaurant’s general manager said it was the perfect time for them to open.

According to their website, the company’s philosophy is “to prepare simple foods–such as the quintessential American dish, the hamburger–with culinary passion satisfied a craving among restaurant-goers like nothing had before.”

The majority of the businesses now located in the shopping center have endured months of construction leading up to this point and continue to struggle to gain back their business.

“Before the construction, we were doing pretty good, and now we are down 40-50 percent in profits,” said Marvin Staten, the owner of Heel Sew Quick. “Business is slowly picking back up, but we are a long way from where we need to be.”

Heel Sew Quick has been in business since 1992.

“The past six months have been some of the worst yet,” said Staten. “It has been frustrating at times.”

Construction is now done in the shopping center, but some store signs have not been returned.

“A lot of my customers think we are closed because they will ride by and not see a sign so they keep going,” said Staten.

Several other businesses in the shopping center continue to hurt while some say their businesses are growing.

“When Publix did their grand opening, we had an increase in people who didn’t know we were over here, so that was a plus,” said Monica Harris, a sales associate at GQ Fashions. “During the construction, it was a little hectic, but we have regular customers so people came in and continue to support our business.”

A GQ Fashions store employee also said people were curious about the construction work, which increased traffic through the area.

“I am ready for things to return to normal,” said Staten. “I anticipate an influx of new customers when everything is said and done.”

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce attended the grand opening of Bad Daddy’s and stated that although construction can be frustrating, new businesses provide more jobs for a lot of people.

The next business opening in the shopping center will be Fleet Feet, a running apparel store, opening later this month.