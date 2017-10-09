Angie Quezada joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in September 2017. She is currently a weekday anchor. Her anchoring duties include the 10 p.m. newscast on the CW.

Angie Q comes to WNCT from WABG- ABC 6 in Greenville, Mississippi, where she anchored the weekend newscast and reported throughout the week. Angie also worked as the news director for Delta Daily News with Delta Radio Network in Mississippi, where she broke the story of a Mississippi church that was burned down and tagged “Vote Trump” during the 2016 presidential election. Before that, Angie Q attended Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida and graduated with a bachelor of science in broadcast journalism.

Angie Q is bilingual in English and Spanish, which played a major role as she interned at CNN in Atlanta, Georgia. While there, she worked with two prime-time morning shows. She also interned with TAB Sports Radio based out of Puerto Rico and covered the NBA season, interviewing multiple coaches and athletes. Angie also worked as the midday radio personality for an urban station 97.9 The Beat, the Delta’s #1 station for Hip Hop and R&B.

When she’s not at work you might find her dining at local restaurants, checking out a sports game, or hitting the gym and playing basketball. She loves music and spending time with her family.

Angie hopes to get involved with the youth in eastern Carolina, visit schools and speak to students. She’s excited to call N.C. home!

Get in touch with Angela: