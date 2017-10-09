Aces for Autism helps change the life of young boy with autism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Finding out your child has autism can be difficult to process, but an organization in the east is available for people to learn more about the condition and living with it.

Overwhelming pride is uncovered for Ray and Heather waters each time their son accomplishes something

“it’s great….it’s kinda like the first time for it each time,” said Ray.

“It just gives you that hope every day that he is going to continue to get better.”

“You can talk to him about Godzilla dinosaurs and transformers and he is like a typical 5-year old boy, but the way that he talks to you in completely different,” said Heather.

You see Luke is no ordinary 5-year-old boy. He has autism.

“I had a mother’s intuition. I would call my best friend all the time like something is no right with Luke, I don’t know what’s wrong with him but he is just not right,” explained Heather.

“You have to look at things a little different for him from his perspective and try to figure out how he sees it versus how we see it.”

As new parents from the start they knew they were in for a challenge, but things have changed for the better since working with aces for autism

“He is much better off now since he has been coming to aces. He can definitely communicate with you and make eye contact with you.”

Luke has numerous tasks to accomplish down the line, but Ray says each time Luke crosses the finish line it helps him but it also helps them become better parents

“It reminds me of why you do the hard things and why you push to help him succeed , and it reminds you of what you need to continue to do every day there-after.”

If you want to help, Aces for Autism will hold its fourth annual dinner and auction on October 16th at 6-30 pm at the Greenville convention center.

You can buy tickets, by going to their website… AcesforAutismnc.com

WNCT is a proud sponsor of the event.