Week in review

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- The nation is mourning the loss of 59 lives claimed in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

A gunman opened fire on thousands of people attending a music festival in Las Vegas. The suspect was found dead after a swat team entered the Mandalay Bay Hotel. A week later, investigators continue to remain uncertain of the gunman’s motives.

Nevada native Melanie martin said, “These are people who have lives. They have families who are now without them. It just makes you appreciate the value of each moment.” Martin is just one of many who believe the nation needs to come together to get through this difficult time.

–The deadline was reached Thursday for young undocumented immigrants to apply to renew DACA and obtain work permits. Congress now has six months to fix this problem. The deadline was set in place after president trump decided to end the deportation relief effort this summer.

–The President issues new rules allowing more employers to opt out of providing insurance. That includes contraceptive coverage for women by claiming religious or moral objections.

–States along the gulf coast are preparing for yet another hurricane. Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are seeing the wrath of hurricane Nate as he makes landfall. Nate will be the fourth major hurricane the country has seen in the past month.

–Back here in the east, one year after hurricane Matthew hit North Carolina. Many towns are still trying to recover and rebuild from the devastation left behind.