“We stood strong”: Former Gov. McCrory speaks with WNCT about Matthew

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On the one year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory spoke with WNCT in an exclusive interview.

McCrory, who was governor at the time of the storm, said he remembers seeing the devastation in town after town, and recalls stories people across the East told him.

The storm caused more than $1.5 billion worth of damage across the state. It also claimed the lives of 28 people, mostly due to flooding.

“Those 28 deaths still impact me to this day because I took everyone personally because we tried to get people off the street, but sadly tragedy did occur,” McCrory told WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Of all the decisions made before, during and after the storm, McCrory said one stands out as the best.

“We made a very important decision to have all of our supplies and resources and the guard logistics placed all over the eastern part of the state, as opposed to just the south port area,” he said. “That was probably the best decision we made, which had an impact for the next three weeks.”

McCrory, who was in the middle of a heated race for governor against challenger Roy Cooper at the time of the storm, said he was inspired with how people bounced back.

In the middle of a divisive political scene, McCrory said people put politics aside to help each other.

“There was incredible resilience among the individuals impacted, their neighbors helped, the government center who never gave up, and the guard and our police.”

A year after the storm, and thousands of North Carolinians are still searching for help. Some have not been able to return home yet.

McCrory said he was disappointed that his team couldn’t continue the recovery work after losing the gubernatorial race following the storm.

“It’s very disturbing to me that we still have people without their housing and not getting the funds needed from the state, especially,” he said. “FEMA I thought did an outstanding job.”

He said he is proud of the fact that before leaving office, he and his team were able to pass a bipartisan relief bill to help those in need.