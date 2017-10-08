Three area stars named to 2017 Shrine Bowl roster

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Sunday afternoon the rosters for the 81st annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas were announced. Holton Ahlers (D.H. Conley), Tyiyon Johnson (Havelock), Avery Jones (Havelock) and Javonte Williams (Wallace-Rose Hill) were all named to the North Carolina roster.

Ahlers has been a defensive coordinators nightmare as he leads the state in most pass statistical categories. Through seven games the senior quarterback has thrown for 1,951 yards and 32 touchdowns with just one interception. Ahlers verbally committed to play his college football at ECU when his career at Conley is over.

Johnson has reeked havoc in the backfield for Caleb King’s defense. Through seven games Johnson has recorded a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, that ranks 29th in the state. He is third on the team with 8.4 tackles per game. Johnson is a three-star recruit according to 247sports and has offers from four schools including East Carolina.

Jones is a big body (6’4″ 275 lbs.) that anchors the Rams offensive line. He also finds playing time on the defensive side of the football were averages 4.4 tackles per game and has registered 4.5 tackles for loss including one sack. Jones is rated as the 11th best offensive guard in the state according to 247sports and has verbally committed to UNC.

Williams has been tough to bring down all season long. Through six games the senior back is averaging 137.2 yards per game and an astounding 15.2 yards per carry which ranks second in the state with at least 40 rushing attempts. He also second on the team in receiving yards with 118 on just four receptions.

The 81st Shrine Bowl will be played at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. on Sat. December 16 at 2 p.m.