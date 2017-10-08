Many still struggling one year after Hurricane Matthew

A swift water rescue team down a street covered by floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Spencer)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It now has been a year since Hurricane Matthew slammed portions of North Carolina, bringing historic rainfall and flooding to many areas in the East.

From Pitt County to Lenoir County, and from Bertie County to Craven County.

The Neuse River in Kinston crested at historic levels following the storm, leaving hundreds of homes flooded and many businesses under water.

For months, Van Davis and his employees at Grandma’s Attic were left searching for answers, after a key road to their business was washed out by the floods.

“I could tell just how bad the road washout was,” said Davis. “Then in talking with crews from out of town that come in to do the assessments of the repair that needed to be done, they told me just how long it could be.”

It took eight months for the road to be fixed, but he is still waiting for relief.

In Greenville, the Tar River crested just below the levels seen following Hurricane Floyd back in 1999. Areas north of the river were especially hard hit, including the airport.

Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas remembers the moment he got a phone call saying to prepare for the worst.

“It was from Governor McCrory, and he said ‘Mayor Thomas this is going to be a Floyd level event for Eastern North Carolina and Greenville,” Thomas said.

