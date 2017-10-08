Man found dead in water near Frisco Pier

Photo courtesy: Walter Hildebrand

FRISCO, N.C. (WAVY) – A man drowned Sunday in Frisco, North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials say at 3:55 p.m., a 64-year-old male was found floating face down near the Frisco Pier.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Although rip currents were reported in the area and the individual was found in the water, the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Superintendent David Hallac said this is the 7th swimming-related fatality to occur in 2017 off the beaches of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

