First Alert Forecast: A few more showers to round out your weekend

SUMMARY: Rain chances go up through the week as a cold front slowly settles in.

TODAY: Clouds and limited sunshine with passing showers and storms, especially inland. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows will be in the 70s.

MONDAY: Clouds and limited sunshine with passing showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will bring widespread showers and storms to the East Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will linger into Thursday and possibly Friday as the front will be slow to move out. Slightly cooler temperatures will settle in for the end of the week.

TROPICS: Nate will continue to race northeast but stay west of the Appalachians and well west of ENC with no impacts here. For the latest, click here.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 70% 83 ° F precip: 70% 83 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 30% 85 ° F precip: 60% 85 ° F precip: 50% 84 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast