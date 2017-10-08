First Alert Forecast: A few more showers to round out your weekend

SUMMARY: Rain chances go up through the week as a cold front slowly settles in.

TODAY: Clouds and limited sunshine with passing showers and storms, especially inland. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows will be in the 70s.

MONDAYClouds and limited sunshine with passing showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will bring widespread showers and storms to the East Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will linger into Thursday and possibly Friday as the front will be slow to move out. Slightly cooler temperatures will settle in for the end of the week.

TROPICS: Nate will continue to race northeast but stay west of the Appalachians and well west of ENC with no impacts here. For the latest, click here.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
77° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
79° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
76° F
precip:
30%
4am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
