KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

According to Chief Alonzo Jaynes, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of Shine St.

Jaynes said a building, which was occupied at the time, was struck by the gun fire. No one inside was injured.

There have been no arrests made yet.

Anyone with information should contact Kinston Police at 252-939-3220.