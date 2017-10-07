Kinston PD holds open house to recruit new officers

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Forty hours a week, daily physical training, and a state exam. This is the process one interested officer applicant is going through.

“I guess I want the adrenaline rush,” said applicant, Jacob Davis. “I love action and stuff like that.”

This is so Davis can reach his end goal, working for the Kinston Police Department.

“Patrol officer to start with and then I could do investigations or anything else,”said Davis. “Maybe the canine unit.”

“I came here to apply to be a law enforcement officer,” said applicant, Nathaniel Fegan. “To make a difference in my life, and community and just give back to those who have helped me out.”

Kinston Police Department’s application is now open until November 1st, so they opened their doors and welcomed interested candidates in.

“We wanted to be able to explain the process,” said Chief Alonzo Jaynes of Kinston PD. “Let the applicants know how long it will take to become a police officer and answer any questions they may have. In Kinston, you will be exposed to resources and experiences that are incomparable. There are so many opportunities, experiences, disciplines within the organization, whether it’s canine, traffic, investigation or narcotics.”

They started with paperwork, then a tour – hoping to find the officers with a passion for the job.

“We’re saving lives, we’re protecting those who can’t protect themselves, you’re in a career that’s rewarding and challenging on a regular basis,” said Chief Jaynes. “Many people want to make a difference in this world and what better way to make a difference than be a police officer.”