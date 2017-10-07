First Alert Tropical Update: Nate expected to make landfall tonight along the Gulf Coast

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Nate is expected to make landfall near New Orleans as a Category 1 hurricane tonight. The storm will stay far away from the East. Click on the video for more details.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sun
77° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
