First Alert Forecast: Showers return today as Nate charges toward the Gulf Coast

SUMMARY: A disturbance passing by to our south brings a few sprinkles and showers today. Much better chances for rain come by the middle of next week with our next cold front.

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered sprinkles and showers. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. Another warm and humid day with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A shower or storm is possible again Monday, but our best chance for rain comes Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as a cold front slowly pushes through the East. Slightly cooler weather settles back into the area to end the week.

TROPICS: Nate is expected to make landfall near New Orleans as a Category 1 hurricane tonight. The storm will stay far away from the East. For the latest, click here.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast