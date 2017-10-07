ECU falls to Temple, 34-10

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Logan Marchi threw for 321 yards for his first career 300-yard game and had two touchdowns passes to help Temple top East Carolina 34-10 on Saturday.

ECU led 3-0 after one quarter, but Temple (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) took over in the second, scoring 24 unanswered points. The Owls finished an eight-play, 91-yard drive with Marchi’s 5-yard touchdown toss to Adonis Jennings to make it 10-3.

On the next possession, Temple’s Delvon Randall intercepted a Thomas Sirk pass and returned to the ECU 34. Five plays later, David Hood (106 yards on 20 carries) carried it in from the 2. Following a three-and-out, ECU punted and a personal foul set up a short field. Another five-play drive culminated with Rob Ritrovato’s 2-yard TD run and Temple led 23-3 at intermission.

East Carolina (1-5, 1-2) was led by Sirk, who finished 20 of 38 for 253 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Quay Johnson in the third. Jimmy Williams had five catches for 110 yards.

