Beekeepers from around the state meet at fall bee festival

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There was a buzz in town in Kinston for the 2nd annual beekeepers fall bee festival.

It took place at the Cunningham Research Center.

It was an opportunity for all of the individual beekeeper clubs around the state to get together and share their knowledge.

“One third of what we eat is pollinated by pollinators, honey bees,” said Steve Miller, president of Neuse Regional Beekeepers Association. “They are valuable resource and we need to keep them out there. We’re here to get new beekeepers started, and to educate old beekeepers and to educate the public about how important bees are.”

Anyone in the area can join in the local bee club, The Neuse Regional Beekeepers Association.

They meet every third Thursday of the month in Kinston at the Cunningham Research Center.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s