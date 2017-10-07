Beekeepers from around the state meet at fall bee festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There was a buzz in town in Kinston for the 2nd annual beekeepers fall bee festival.

It took place at the Cunningham Research Center.

It was an opportunity for all of the individual beekeeper clubs around the state to get together and share their knowledge.

“One third of what we eat is pollinated by pollinators, honey bees,” said Steve Miller, president of Neuse Regional Beekeepers Association. “They are valuable resource and we need to keep them out there. We’re here to get new beekeepers started, and to educate old beekeepers and to educate the public about how important bees are.”

Anyone in the area can join in the local bee club, The Neuse Regional Beekeepers Association.

They meet every third Thursday of the month in Kinston at the Cunningham Research Center.