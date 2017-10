Thursday, October 19th from 6-9pm at the Greenville Hilton join WNCT 9 On Your Side Morning Edition Anchor, Maria Satira and the Young Professionals of Pitt County for WIGGIN’ OUT for Charity. Wear a wig of any color, any style to this fun event that benefits a great cause, Vidant Cancer Care.

Get your tickets or more information at www.pofpitt.org/shop