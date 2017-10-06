Touchdown Friday-Week 8

Here is tonight’s schedule for Week 8 of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday. Check back later tonight for all of the night’s scores and highlights.

Touchdown Friday Top 9

(1) East Duplin vs Goldsboro

(2) Tarboro vs Pamlico

(3) Havelock at West Carteret

(4) Kinston-IDLE

(5) Wallace-Rose Hill vs Spring Creek

(6) DH Conley vs CB Aycock

(7) South Central vs Eastern Wayne

(8) Jacksonville at Northside-Jacksonville

(9) North Duplin vs Lakewood

OTHER GAMES

Camden at Edenton

Bertie at First Flight

Pasquotank at Currituck

Plymouth at Perquimans

Farmville Central at Nash Central

Beddingfield at North Johnston

Hertford County at Northeastern

SW Edgecombe at North Pitt

Gates at Manteo

Pender at Richlands

Columbia at NW Halifax

New Bern at Southern Wayne

West Craven at South Lenoir

South Creek at Northside-Pinetown

Wilson Hunt at Northern Nash

Halifax Academy at Wayne Christian Academy

North Edgecombe at Weldon

SE Halifax at Northampton

Croatan at Dixon

Mattamuskeet at Bear Grass Charter

Ayden-Grifton at Washington

Roanoke Rapids at Southern Vance

North Lenoir at Greene Central

Trask at Lejeune

Swansboro at White Oak

Southside at Jones Sr.

Southern Nash at Wilson Fike

Union at Princeton

Hobbton at Rosewood