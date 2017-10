Onslow County, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Onslow County. The person is not charged at this time.

The stabbing happened at 12:50pm at 159 N.C. 172 Friday. Investigators say an argument led to the incident. The victim stabbed is a 40 year old male. He was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the public is not in danger, and the case is under investigation.