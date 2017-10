GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A bus with the Greenville Area Transit system was involved in a minor accident on Friday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Greenville Blvd SW near the intersection of Frontgate Drive.

According to GPD Spokesperson Kristen Hunter, the bus was at a stop when it was rear-ended by a car.

Several people were transported as a precaution but no serious injuries were reported.

The Greenville Police Department and Greenville Fire Rescue responded.