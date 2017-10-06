First Alert Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Nate is moving through the Caribbean

By and Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Nate will push toward the Yucatan Peninsula today. What remains of Nate after it makes landfall could bring rain to the southern United States.  Click on the video for more details.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
67° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
71° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
79° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Nate is moving through the Caribbean

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s