First Alert Forecast: Warm and Sunny for you Friday

SUMMARY: Staying warm and dry for Friday. A slight chance of rain moves in for the weekend.. See your detailed forecast below…

THIS MORNING: Temps will be in the 50s and 60s with areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temps in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the 60s and near 70 along the coast.

THIS WEEKEND: More clouds will move into the area on Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be in the mid 80s with a slight chance of a few showers for both days.

TROPICS: We continue to track “Nate” as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. For the latest, click here: http://wnct.com/category/weather/hurricane-center/

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast