First Alert Forecast: Warm and Sunny for you Friday

SUMMARY: Staying warm and dry for Friday. A slight chance of rain moves in for the weekend.. See your detailed forecast below…

THIS MORNING: Temps will be in the 50s and 60s with areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temps in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the 60s and near 70 along the coast.

THIS WEEKEND: More clouds will move into the area on Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be in the mid 80s with a slight chance of a few showers for both days.

TROPICS: We continue to track “Nate” as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. For the latest, click here: http://wnct.com/category/weather/hurricane-center/

 

