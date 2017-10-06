Farmville to host thousands of cyclists Friday

Farmville, N.C. (WNCT) – Farmville is set to host thousands of bikers today for cycle North Carolina’s 19th annual Mountains to Coast Bike Ride.

This could bring different traffic patterns and a spike in business the town.

Over 2 thousand cyclists are expected to take part in this event this morning.

City officials say they could not be more excited for Farmville to take part in the event.

They say lots of preparation has gone into making all of this happen.

Event coordinators have been working hard with the city to ensure safety is a top priority today.

They have put signage up reminding drivers of the event everywhere around town.

Organizers say they want the bikers to enjoy everything Farmville has to offer while doing it safely.

“We have promoted the route as much possible we have signage,” said Steven Hardy-Braz, coordinator of the event for Farmville.  “We marked it we’re making sure that the led signs will be up that the police will be out in force making sure everyone is sharing the road they cyclists won’t be coming as a group, but a 3 or 4 hour period.”

The businesses in Farmville have all prepared for the increase in traffic as well.

They have decked out their window fronts with bike themed displays.

They also put up signs reminding people of bike safety – the whole town is excited for the event.

