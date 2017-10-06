Farmville principal wins principal of the year, Pitt County schools

By Published:

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Principle of the year – you can add that to Allison Setser’s title. Setser is the principle of H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy elementary schools.

The award was announced last night at the Rock Spring Center.

Setser was up against five other principles.

When asked what the key is to being a great principle, she said passion.

“I think I bring passion and motivation and enthusiasm. I throw myself into everything I do, school is my hobby. It’s what I do. It’s what I take pride in. I have high expectations and we’re really doing a lot of innovative things here at the school.”

Setser also won another award yesterday – the media, technology administrator of the year for the state of North Carolina.

