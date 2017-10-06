Down Eats: Backwater Jacks in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a place to eat and drink with a tropical feel, look no further than Backwater Jacks in Washington.

Opened by some Floridians, Backwater offers Caribbean flare with beautiful views of the Washington waterfront.

“We could do what they do in Florida, and we certainly didn’t have any competition, because no body else was doing this,” said co-owner Laura Scoble.

From the traditional sandwiches, to the out-of-this-world dishes, Backwater has it all.

One of our top suggestions is anything made with the pork! Chef Jessica Williams explained what goes in to the cooking process.

“Kumen, garlic and seasoning salt. Captain Morgan is in it. Put a little water in it and let it cook for 7 hours,” Williams said.

The pork is used for their killer cuban sandwich, and the succulent barbecue pulled pork nachos, which consists of chips topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, and then finished with barbecue sauce.

“Oh my god,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch as he bit into it.

If meat isn’t your thing, Backwater Jacks also has a ton of seafood.

From the traditional peel and eat shrimp, to a dish called Mahi Mahi chop-chop, which is grilled Mahi Mahi seasoned with Old Bay and served up over rice and beans with a fresh salsa on the side.

It’s dishes like this that keep the people coming back for more.

“We’re a Washington version of cheers because people know what you want,” said Deborah Price.

“The crab dip is good. Recently I’ve been having the crab cakes, those are really good,” said regular customer Lynne Anderson.

The food and atmosphere was even good enough to attract a very well-known name to the restaurant.

“We always joked about wouldn’t it be cool sometime if Jimmy Buffet would just walk up the ramp, you know just joking,” said Scoble.

But that joke turned into reality, and has since been repeated several times. Scoble said Buffet has been to her restaurant a handful of times, always saying hello to staff and other people inside.

“I had a selfie with Jimmy Buffet, and he’s very nice,” said Price.

Don’t forget to try some tropical drinks like the rum runner if you’re of age.

