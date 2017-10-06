Pair charged with arson after several suspicious fires in Beaufort Co. campground

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrests two people for intentionally setting fires in a campground.

According  to deputies,John and Lynn Collins were arrested on October 4th.

Investigations say the arrests stem from a fire investigation on September 26th. On that morning, emergency crews were dispatched to a camper fire at the Twin Lakes Campground in Chocowinity. Investigators discovered a neighbor had been injured trying to get people out of the camper. Emergency crews say one cat did pass away in the fire.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined the fire and two other fires, in same lot, were intentionally set.

The investigation led deputies John and Lynn Collins.

The Sheriff’s Office also determined the couple was connected to multiple suspicious fires near their homes in four different states. Those fires occurred all in the last 18 months.

Both suspects face charges for Arson and Cruelty to Animals. They were taken the Beaufort County Detention Center and given a $100,000 bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s