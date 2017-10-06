Pair charged with arson after several suspicious fires in Beaufort Co. campground

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrests two people for intentionally setting fires in a campground.

According to deputies,John and Lynn Collins were arrested on October 4th.

Investigations say the arrests stem from a fire investigation on September 26th. On that morning, emergency crews were dispatched to a camper fire at the Twin Lakes Campground in Chocowinity. Investigators discovered a neighbor had been injured trying to get people out of the camper. Emergency crews say one cat did pass away in the fire.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined the fire and two other fires, in same lot, were intentionally set.

The investigation led deputies John and Lynn Collins.

The Sheriff’s Office also determined the couple was connected to multiple suspicious fires near their homes in four different states. Those fires occurred all in the last 18 months.

Both suspects face charges for Arson and Cruelty to Animals. They were taken the Beaufort County Detention Center and given a $100,000 bond.