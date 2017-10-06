Coast Guard rescues man after boat takes on water

By Published:

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard assisted one man after his vessel starting taking on water on the Neuse River Thursday evening.

Watchstanders in the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a call over VHF-FM channel 16 at 6:48 p.m. that a 25-foot vessel with one man aboard was taking on water near the mouth of the Bay River.

A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Station Hobucken, North Carolina. The RB-M crew arrived on scene, began dewatering the vessel, then towed the boat to River Dunes Harbor Club and Marina in Oriental, North Carolina.

“We recommend that all mariners keep reliable communications equipment like radios on board, which this gentleman did,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton, operations unit controller for the case. “If your boat starts to take on water or another emergency occurs, having a radio on board will enable you to call for help immediately, and to reach a wider range of people.”

