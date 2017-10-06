Booker, Jackson, Barber are speakers at NAACP convention

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A potential presidential candidate in 2020 and a former presidential hopeful are among the speakers at this weekend’s North Carolina NAACP convention.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and the Rev. Jesse Jackson will address convention attendees at the Raleigh Convention Center. Jackson ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 1984 and 1988, while Booker is considered one of several current Democratic presidential aspirants.

Jackson will appear Friday, while Booker will speak at Saturday’s “Political Action Luncheon” at the convention.

Outgoing state president the Rev. William Barber also will deliver his final “State of the State” address on civil rights Saturday. Barber was elected state president in 2005. He was the chief architect of non-violent demonstrations against Republican policies at the Legislative Building, leading to more than 1,000 arrests.