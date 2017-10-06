BCCC “PackTrac” program guiding students to a 4-year degree

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Brooke Butler was a high school student not too long ago. A student with a love for agriculture, FFA and horses and had one particular career goal in mind.

“I knew that when I was a freshman in high school that I wanted to be an agriculture teacher,” said Beaufort County Community College student,” said Brooke Butler. “And I knew that there were only a few schools in North Carolina that allowed me the opportunity to be an agriculture teacher.”

NC State was her dream school, but that dream was slipping away.

“I wasn’t ready to leave home,” said Butler. “And it was too expensive to go and I didn’t want to take out a bunch of student loans.”

But that all changed when she went to Beaufort county community college and heard about their partnership with NC State.

“Packtrac program offers a clear pathway for students who are interested in transferring to NC State University in a major of agricultural and life sciences,” said Dean of arts and sciences, Lisa Hill. “They will complete their Associate’s degree in science here, which will be 60-61 hours then they will transfer to NC State where they will complete two additional years for their Bachelor’s degree.”

With the Packtrac program, Brooke can now stay home while still getting her degree and eventually end up at her dream school.

“I was shaking with excitement,” said Butler. “I was so excited that I was going to be able to go to the school of my dreams. As well as attend Beaufort Community College.”

“It is an amazing opportunity for students who are interested in staying at home,” said Hill. “Making that transition from high school to community college to the university.”

Beaufort County Community College is only one of three community schools in our state with this program. This one being the only one in eastern North Carolina.