Puerto Rico natives pack trailer for flood victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Efforts in the east to provide relief to Puerto Rico is wrapping up. It’s a part of the North Carolina for Puerto Rico Initiative.

Pitt County’s EMS director and Puerto Rico native Dr. Roberto Portella began taking donations last week.

Families dropped donations off for flood victims.

Bryan Morales is a medical student at East Carolina’s Brody School of Medicine. The opportunity to help victims in Puerto Rico hit home.

“I can feel the rhythm in the beat of the people and the street,” said Morales. “When I think about helping out, I think about the smiles of relief that the people will feel when they receive the donations.”

Emily Dixon is the diversity coordinator at East Carolina’s Brody School of Medicine and said it is critical to help those in need.

“It definitely warms the heart, it makes you feel good as a person to see what you’re doing out here is helping people,” said Dixon. “It warms me even further to see my students out here and my colleagues and associates, gathering supplies.”

Clothes, medical supplies and personal hygiene products filled the care packages.

The donations are expected to Land in Puerto Rico on next week.