Wreaths Across America chapter looking to honor the fallen this holiday season

New Bern, N.C. (WNCT) – Holiday season will be here sooner than we know it and for some people it means celebrating with your family.

For others that means remembering those who gave us the opportunity to celebrate.

For years now veterans in New Bern have been working year round to remember our veterans by placing wreaths on their head stones around the holiday season.

This is all a part of their local chapter of a nonprofit called Wreaths Across America.

Every year, the group sets up a tent at the local farmers market to help sell these wreaths.

Their goal is to fill North Carolina’s largest veteran cemetery with wreaths which happens to be in New Bern.

Organizers say this time of year is most difficult because most people aren’t thinking ahead to the holidays.

“How many can say you gave everything,” said Ken Dimpsey, a veteran and organizer for Wreaths Across America. “These guys gave everything, they gave all there was not many people can say, I’ve given everything.”

All in all the New Bern chapter says to give what you can to those who allow us to be able to celebrate the holidays together.

If you’re interested in sponsoring a wreath, they’re 15 dollars and you can get one through this link here.