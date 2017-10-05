Washington boy creates bracelets to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 700 dollars – that’s just how much money a Washington boy made by creating and selling rope bracelets. All of that money will be going straight to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Gabe Forman was inspired to help raise money for Alzheimer’s research when his great grandmother passed away with dementia. He began selling his bracelets at Tumble B Gym in Washington and they became a hit.

The community was very supportive with one person even donating one hundred dollars to the cause.

“It makes me feel really happy because it’s a lot of money being raised for the Alzheimer’s disease and association,” said Gabe Forman.

All of the money will be donated this Saturday at the 14th annual AlzNC walk in Washington.

There is still time to purchase a bracelet or donate money. Visit “Tumble B Gym” at 1102 W 5th St. in Washington. Their phone number is 252-833-0589.