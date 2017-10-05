Swansboro man missing; last seen 2 weeks ago on mountain bike

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Swansboro man.

The Sheriff’s Office said John Daniels, 30, was last seen on September 21 leaving his residence at 247 Morse Road in Swansboro on his blue mountain bike.

He left a note saying he would be staying at an unspecified hotel in Onslow County.

He may also have traveled to Havelock, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He is 5’9,” 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Daniels should check his welfare and contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400.

Daniels has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.